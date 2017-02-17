Quantcast
Morgan State joins HBCUS coalition for US Department Of Energy pact

By: Daily Record Staff February 17, 2017

Morgan State University has joined a coalition of Historically Black Colleges and Universities in signing an agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy as part of an initiative to promote renewable energy and transformative economic development for communities nationwide, university officials said Friday. The agreement, which launches a new partnership known as the “HBCU Clean Energy ...

