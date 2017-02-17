Nico Washington | UMBC

Leadership Maryland announced that Nico Washington, MBA, the associate provost for financial management at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, has been chosen to participate in the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders.

Washington is one of 52 individuals chosen for Leadership Maryland’s 25th class – the Class of 2017, who will complete the eight-month hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues.

