Sarah Dye | Carney Kelehan

Sarah Dye, an associate attorney with Carney, Kelehan, Bresler, Bennett & Scherr LLP, was named to the 2017 Maryland Rising Stars list for the third year in a row by Super Lawyers, a rating service of lawyers who have attained peer recognition and professional achievement.

Dye was recognized for her primary practice area, real estate/business. She represents lenders and developers in negotiation and closing of commercial and multifamily real estate acquisition, development and finance. She also assists homeowners and multifamily project owners in loan restructuring, modifications and workout assistance.

In addition, Dye works with Carney Kelehan’s real estate development team in the preparation of constituent documentation and choice-of-entity decisions as well as the drafting of professional services and construction contract documents.

