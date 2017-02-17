Quantcast
U.S. Sen. Van Hollen to visit Baltimore Station

By: Daily Record Staff February 17, 2017

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., is scheduled to visit The Baltimore Station, 140 W. West St., a residential treatment program supporting veterans and others transitioning from homelessness and addiction to self-sufficiency, Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. as part of a daylong tour through Baltimore. While at The Baltimore Station, Van Hollen plans to express ...

