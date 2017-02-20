Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. lawmakers, educators push for less classroom testing

By: Capital News Service Brianna Rhodes February 20, 2017

ANNAPOLIS – Maryland is ranked as the second-worst state in the nation for teacher classroom autonomy, according to the Learning Policy Institute, and testing mandates are a major contributor to this ranking, according to the Maryland State Education Association. Lawmakers and educators testified Wednesday before the Senate Education, Health, and Environmental Affairs committee in favor ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo