Quantcast
Don't Miss

Conway to ‘say her piece’ on Medenica confirmation

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter February 20, 2017

The chairwoman of the Senate Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee said Monday night that she plans speak out against Gov. Larry Hogan's pick to head the state lottery agency.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo