Quantcast
Don't Miss

In Maryland, recovery steps up with advances in joint replacement

By: Margie Hyslop Special to The Daily Record February 20, 2017

Advances in joint replacement tools and materials may lessen chances that patients will have to return to the operating room, Maryland physicians report. Already advances in replacement procedures, pain management and more thorough patient education and preparation are enabling surgeons to send patients back to their homes and activities earlier. That means gone are the days ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo