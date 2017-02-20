Quantcast
Don't Miss

Q&A with Upper Chesapeake Health’s Lyle Sheldon

By: Gina Gallucci-White Special to The Daily Record February 20, 2017

After a hospital administration career that took him to Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina and back to Florida again, Lyle Sheldon started working as chief operating officer at University of Maryland’s Upper Chesapeake Health in 1987, after he answered a newspaper employment ad. (“That tells you how long ago that was,” Sheldon joked.) In 1995, he ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo