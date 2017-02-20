Quantcast
Md. legislation seeks to eliminate exceptions to marriage age

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 20, 2017

A bill to outlaw marriage for anyone under the age of 18 without exceptions was reintroduced in the General Assembly this year, making Maryland part of a national movement to outlaw child marriage under any circumstances.

