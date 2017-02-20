Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. programs aimed at reducing opioid overdose rely on users, community

By: Gina Gallucci-White Special to The Daily Record February 20, 2017

As an emergency medicine physician at the University of Maryland Medical Center, Dr. Gentry Wilkerson has seen more and more overdose patients in recent months. The facility averaged about 0.5 per day in 2015, but jumped to 1.2 per day in 2016. Besides witnessing life-threatening crises, Wilkerson is also seeing patients with significant health complications from ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo