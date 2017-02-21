Jeffrey Rosen, David Rosen, Rob Kase and Matthew Rothstein | Rosen Sapperstein

Rosen, Sapperstein & Friedlander LLC, a business consulting and accounting firm, promoted Jeffery Rosen, CPA, CGMA, MBA and David S. Rosen, Esq., CPA to partner, Rob Kase, CPA, CITP, CGMA, to senior manager and Matthew Rothstein, CPA, MST, as the new co-department head of the tax department.

Jeffrey Rosen will focus on business development opportunities, expanding the firm’s strategic initiatives, while continuing to oversee the firms IT, marketing, and human resources areas

David Rosen will continue his oversight of the tax department and expand his external efforts to promote the firm’s highly regarded tax practice.

Kase will continue to manage the firm’s largest client engagements, continue to improve the efficiency of the tax department and more.

Rothstein will oversee departmental functions and responsibilities of the tax department’s day-to-day management.

