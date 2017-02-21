Keith Harris | Bozzuto

Keith Harris joins Bozzuto as the senior vice president of capital markets, responsible for institutional capital raising and client relations. Harris’ more than 30 years experience in real estate includes acquisitions, dispositions, asset management, lending, property management and partnership structuring.

Harris is a member of the National Multi-Family Housing Council (NMHC), a vice chair of the Multi-Family Green Council of the Urban Land Institute, a member of PREA and immediate past chairman of the board of directors of the not-for-profit, Over the Rainbow Association. Harris has a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Carleton College.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.