Keith Harris | Bozzuto

By: Daily Record Staff February 21, 2017

harris-keith-bozzutoKeith Harris joins Bozzuto as the senior vice president  of capital markets, responsible for institutional capital raising and client relations. Harris’ more than 30 years experience in real estate includes acquisitions, dispositions, asset management, lending, property management and partnership structuring.

Harris is a member of the National Multi-Family Housing Council (NMHC), a vice chair of the Multi-Family Green Council of the Urban Land Institute, a member of PREA and immediate past chairman of the board of directors of the not-for-profit, Over the Rainbow Association. Harris has a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Carleton College.

 

