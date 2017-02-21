Md.’s first Medical Cannabis Diversity Career Fair scheduled

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Temescal Wellness will host a Medical Cannabis Diversity Career Fair Feb. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Baltimore Lithuanian Hall. The event will create an opportunity for prospective employees to submit their résumés and speak directly with hiring managers. The career fair will have an open house format, allowing applicants the opportunity to network and solicit advice from current employees as ...