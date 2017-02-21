Quantcast
Md.’s first Medical Cannabis Diversity Career Fair scheduled

By: Daily Record Staff February 21, 2017

Temescal Wellness will host a Medical Cannabis Diversity Career Fair Feb. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Baltimore Lithuanian Hall. The event will create an opportunity for prospective employees to submit their résumés and speak directly with hiring managers. The career fair will have an open house format, allowing applicants the opportunity to network and solicit advice from current employees as ...

