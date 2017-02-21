Patrick Buckler | Womble Carlyle

Veteran business litigation attorney Patrick Buckler has joined Womble Carlyle’s Baltimore office.

Buckler defends clients in class actions and other complex business disputes. His specific experience includes litigating cases involving claims of consumer fraud, securities fraud, product and premises liability, false advertising, breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and employment disputes. His clients include companies in financial services, food and beverage, technology, retail, energy, and manufacturing. He has nearly 20 years of experience in federal and state litigation and arbitration.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.