Tanner R. Assimos | A.J. Billig

Tanner R. Assimos, a 2016 MBA graduate of Wilmington University, has joined A. J. Billig & Co,. Auctioneers as a sales associate. Assimos attended West Virginia University, graduating in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in marketing and received his Maryland real estate license in 2017. A. J. Billig & Co., Auctioneers specializes in sales of residential, commercial and industrial real estate at public auction. Assimos’ duties will include real estate sales and digital marketing.

