Quantcast
Don't Miss

Noreen Hiltz | Royal Sonesta Harbor Court Baltimore

By: Daily Record Staff February 21, 2017

hiltz-noreen-royal-sonestra-harbor-courtNoreen Hiltz, PHR has been named human resources director for the Royal Sonesta Harbor Court Baltimore hotel.

In her new role, she will be responsible for employee recruitment and retention; administering benefits and compensation packages; overseeing performance management administration; managing regulatory compliance and organizational development in addition to training and working with the senior management team.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo