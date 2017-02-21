Noreen Hiltz | Royal Sonesta Harbor Court Baltimore

Noreen Hiltz, PHR has been named human resources director for the Royal Sonesta Harbor Court Baltimore hotel.

In her new role, she will be responsible for employee recruitment and retention; administering benefits and compensation packages; overseeing performance management administration; managing regulatory compliance and organizational development in addition to training and working with the senior management team.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.