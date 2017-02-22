A 25-story tower in Baltimore headed to auction block

Share this: Email

Address: 1 N. Charles St., Baltimore Property type: Office Built: 1963 Size: 291,137 square feet Listing price: n/a Contact: Jay Wellschlager, managing director of capital markets at JLL, 443-452-1516; jay.wellschlager@am.jll.com A major Class A office property in downtown Baltimore is scheduled for auction next month. The 25-story office tower at 1 N. Charles St. is scheduled for auction on March 29. The ...