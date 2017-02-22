Diane Bongiovanni | Sinai Hospital

Diane Bongiovanni, the director of patient care at Sinai Hospital, received a Department of Defense Patriot Award for supporting National Guard and Reserve employees. U.S. Army Reserve Cpt. Troy Modisette, a Sinai psychiatry manager, nominated her. The award was presented by Jean Hulet, state chair of the Maryland Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. More than 25 Sinai staff members attended the presentation ceremony held at the hospital.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.