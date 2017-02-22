Quantcast
Md. high court permits Baltimore judge to appeal reprimand

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 22, 2017

A Baltimore judge’s appeal of her public reprimand clears procedural hurdle; Maryland’s top court will review process that led to sanction.

