Quantcast
Don't Miss

Morgan State to host veterans hiring event

By: Daily Record Staff February 22, 2017

The Morgan State University's Office of Veterans Engagement and the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing, and Regulation will host the second annual Veterans Hiring Event March 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the university’s student center, 1700 E. Cold Spring Lane, in Baltimore. Approximately 70 registered employers and three veterans resource providers (claims, transition services, ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo