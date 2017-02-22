Morgan State to host veterans hiring event

Share this: Email

The Morgan State University's Office of Veterans Engagement and the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing, and Regulation will host the second annual Veterans Hiring Event March 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the university’s student center, 1700 E. Cold Spring Lane, in Baltimore. Approximately 70 registered employers and three veterans resource providers (claims, transition services, ...