Md. Port Administration to buy 103 acres for major Seagirt expansion

By: Daily Record Staff February 22, 2017

The Maryland Port Administration received approval Wednesday to spend up to $92.5 million to acquire 103 acres of land for a major expansion of the Seagirt Marine Terminal. According to documents submitted to the Board of Public Works, which approved the proposal, the MPA plans to buy seven parcels in the Port Breeze Business Center adjacent to ...

