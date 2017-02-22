Quantcast
Zirkin denies judge’s allegation of ‘unethical’ trial delay tactic

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 22, 2017

A Baltimore city judge called Sen. Robert A. “Bobby” Zirkin “unethical” during a hearing last month for attempting to use his legislative privilege to delay a medical malpractice case by entering his appearance on behalf of the defendants less than two weeks before trial and seeking a postponement. But Zirkin said Wednesday the judge’s remarks as ...

