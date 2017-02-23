Quantcast

Officer receives honor for heroism after Md. apartment explosion

By: Associated Press February 23, 2017

SILVER SPRING — The Montgomery County police officer who was the first to respond to a gas explosion and fire that killed seven people and injured dozens of others at an apartment complex last year has received his department's highest honor. Officer Jeff Hughes received the department's Medal of Valor Wednesday for his bravery. Hughes was working ...

