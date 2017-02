Don Ritchie has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty as a Realtor and a member of the Ritchie Group.

Ritchie specializes in residential sales throughout northern and eastern Baltimore County, Harford County and southern York County, Pennylvania.

He has 11 years of real estate sales experience and is a longtime resident of Harford County.

