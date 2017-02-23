Dr. Kurtis Kim | Mercy Medical Center

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff February 23, 2017

kim-kurtis-mercy-medical-centerKurtis Kim, M.D., has been named director of The Vascular Laboratory at The Vascular Center at Mercy Medical Center. He is board certified in vascular surgery and is a registered physician in vascular interpretation.

As Director of Mercy’s nationally accredited Vascular Laboratory, Kim oversees a wide variety of diagnostic tests and screenings to identify and monitor vascular disease.

