Dr. Kurtis Kim | Mercy Medical Center

Kurtis Kim, M.D., has been named director of The Vascular Laboratory at The Vascular Center at Mercy Medical Center. He is board certified in vascular surgery and is a registered physician in vascular interpretation.

As Director of Mercy’s nationally accredited Vascular Laboratory, Kim oversees a wide variety of diagnostic tests and screenings to identify and monitor vascular disease.

