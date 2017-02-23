Quantcast

Maryland Zoo to announce baby giraffe’s name

By: Associated Press February 23, 2017

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore is about to give its baby giraffe a name. The female reticulated giraffe calf was born Feb. 6 to 4-year-old Juma and 11-year-old Caesar. It was the first birth of a giraffe at the zoo in more than 20 years. The public can vote on the giraffe's name online at ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo