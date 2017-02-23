Quantcast

Hopkins researchers: Allow places for Baltimore addicts to do drugs

By: Associated Press February 23, 2017

Johns Hopkins researchers have recommended that the city of Baltimore open two facilities to provide people with a safe place to inject their drugs. In a recent report, researchers at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health say that opening these safe drug consumption spaces has helped prevent overdose deaths in 66 cities across the world. Legislation ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo