Trump protesters interrupt BPW meeting, ask Hogan to respond

By: Associated Press February 23, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — Activists opposed to President Donald Trump interrupted a public meeting Wednesday and called on Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to take a stand against his policies. Three women interrupted the Board of Public Works meeting to ask why the Republican governor wasn't speaking out against Trump. Samantha Easton of Easton, Maryland, rose from her seat ...

