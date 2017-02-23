Quantcast

Md. father convicted in brain-injury death of 2-month-old girl

By: Associated Press February 23, 2017

CUMBERLAND — A western Maryland jury has convicted a man of second-degree murder and first-degree child abuse in the brain-injury death of his 2-month-old daughter. The panel delivered the verdict Wednesday against 23-year-old Kyle Poindexter of Cresaptown after a four-day trial. Poindexter faces the possibility of more than 70 years in prison at his sentencing, which ...

