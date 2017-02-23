Quantcast

Man who shot up Maryland hotel room gets 15 years in prison

By: Associated Press David Dishneau February 23, 2017

HAGERSTOWN — A man who shot up his hotel room in a hallucinatory, drug-induced panic, sending bullets through occupied rooms nearby, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison by a judge who told him, "You are a dangerous person." Edward Clarence Schneider, 56, of Los Molinos, California, acknowledged he drove his pickup truck across the ...

