New commuter bus routes link Baltimore with Kent Island, Annapolis

By: Associated Press February 23, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Transit Administration says two new bus routes will link Baltimore with Kent Island and Annapolis. The agency says in a news release that the routes will begin March 1. Commuter Bus 210 will have three morning trips starting on Kent Island with stops in Annapolis. There also will be two morning trips starting ...

