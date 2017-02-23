Quantcast

Former Md. theater owner pleads guilty in child porn case

By: Associated Press February 23, 2017

OCEAN CITY — The former owner of an Ocean City theater has pleaded guilty to two counts of producing child pornography. U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein said in a statement Tuesday that 57-year-old David Edward Weatherholtz had sexual contact with at least four minors, including family members and a child whom he mentored and taught as owner ...

