Md. SPCA hires new executive director

By: Daily Record Staff February 23, 2017

James “Jim” Peirce was named the new executive director for the Maryland SPCA, organization officials announced Thursday. Peirce was selected by the SPCA’s board of directors after an extensive nationwide candidate search. Peirce brings with him more than 25 years of senior management experience, including serving as a vice president at International Youth Foundation, a nonprofit organization that ...

