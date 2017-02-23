The Daily Record hosts Path to Excellence networking event

More than 50 women gathered at The Daily Record office in Baltimore Feb. 21 for the latest event in The Daily Record’s Path to Excellence networking series.

The women gathered to network and celebrate the connections that have improved and advanced their careers. The event was held in conjunction with the most recent issue of Path to Excellence magazine, which focuses on women CEOs and the movement to get more women appointed to corporate boards.

Ann Quinn, president of the Executive Alliance, spoke to the group about the achievements that have been made in this arena and the need for more progress.

Cohosts for the evening were Top 100 Women Luwanda Jenkins, the vice president for community relations and diversity with The Cordish Companies; Margaret Hayes, with the dean’s office of the UMB pharmacy school; Karen Singer, senior vice president, general counsel and secretary with Corporate Office Properties Trust; Quinn; and Patricia McHugh Lambert, a member with Pessin Katz Law, P.A.

House of Ruth was the event’s nonprofit partner and event attendees generously brought clothing for women and children served by the organization, which works to end domestic violence. Last year, House of Ruth served close to 9,000 clients, said Executive Director Sandi Timmins, who also thanked everyone for their donations.

The clothes, she said, will be used primarily for shelter residents who have fled their homes and left their belongings behind. Some of the donations will be sold at Ruth’s Closet, a consignment shop that raises more than $100,000 annually to fund House of Ruth’s services.

Timmins also told the group that this year marks the House of Ruth’s 40th anniversary.

