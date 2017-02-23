Quantcast

White House: Ban on recreational marijuana to be enforced

By: Bloomberg Jennifer Kaplan February 23, 2017

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said he expects the Justice Department to increase enforcement of laws prohibiting the recreational use of marijuana, a departure from the Obama administration’s less aggressive stance as states began legalizing recreational as well as medical use of the drug. “There are two distinct issues here: medical marijuana and recreational marijuana,” Spicer ...

