Report finds Preakness can stay in Baltimore, Pugh says

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Reporter February 24, 2017

A study examining the feasibility of keeping the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course concludes the race can stay in Baltimore, Mayor Catherine Pugh said Friday.

