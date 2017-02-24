Dr. Chaitanya Ravi | Northwest Hospital

Chaitanya Ravi, MD has been named chief care transitions officer at Northwest Hospital.

In this newly created position, Ravi is actively working with teams around LifeBridge Health to ensure smooth transitions for patients who were hospitalized so they can seamlessly continue treatment as outpatients. He is also focusing on continued improvements in the areas of length of stay, readmissions and other key quality and safety measures involving Northwest Hospital patients.

Ravi was previously a hospitalist at Northwest.

