Former Prince George’s district judge seeks reappointment to the bench

A former Prince George’s County district court judge is looking to rejoin the bench after a brief stint in circuit court ended with him withdrawing from a contested judicial election last November.

Erik H. Nyce was sitting on the district court bench when he was appointed to the Prince George’s County Circuit Court in January 2016. He and four other sitting judges then had to run in last year’s election to stay on the bench, where they faced challenges by former city councilwoman Ingrid Turner and attorney April T. Ademiluyi.

With the top four vote-getters in each party’s primary advancing to the general election, Turner finished second in the Democratic primary, ensuring a contested election.

Nyce finished fourth in the Republican primary, securing his place on the November ballot, but sixth in the Democratic primary. He withdrew his candidacy, citing a lack of desire to compete with his colleagues, fellow sitting judges Herman C. Dawson, Karen Holliday Mason and Dorothy Michelle Engel. (Turner, who finished second in the Democratic primary, ultimately was elected along with the other three sitting judges.)

The current district court vacancies were created by the elevation of Judges Tiffany H. Anderson and Robin D. Gill Bright to the circuit court, according to the Maryland Judiciary. The local Judicial Nominating Commission is scheduled to meet March 30 to consider the applicant pool and make recommendations to the governor.

Nyce is a former partner with Doran, Siciliano, Gallagher & DeBlasis LLP and Lombardi, Powers & Amster. He also served as counsel to the Prince George’s County Board of Elections and as a panel attorney for the Maryland Office of the Public Defender.