IN RE: MUNWELL O.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Juvenile law -- Writ of error coram nobis -- Significant collateral consequence In 1998, in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, sitting as a juvenile court, Munwell O., appellant, admitted to being “involved” in the delinquent act of possession of cocaine. The court placed him on probation subject to certain “special conditions.” In 2000, the ...