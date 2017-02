Jim Taylor, director of communications for Chesapeake Employers’ Insurance Company, was elected to the board of directors for Kids’ Chance of Maryland.

Taylor has worked with Kids’ Chance of Maryland since its inception in 1996, ensuring the promotion and advancement of the nonprofit, scholarship organization.

