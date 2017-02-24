Quantcast

JUSTIN DUNCAN HUNT v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff February 24, 2017

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Robbery and second-degree assault Convicted of robbery and second degree assault following a jury trial, in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, Justin Hunt, appellant contends that the evidence was not sufficient to support his convictions. Read the opinion here:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo