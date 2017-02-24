Quantcast

KEVIN ADAMS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff February 24, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Stop and frisk This is an appeal from Kevin Adam’s conviction, in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, for possession with the intent to distribute heroin near a school and possession with intent to distribute heroin, generally. Part of the State’s evidence against Adams was a digital scale, ...

