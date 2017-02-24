Leslie Greenly Smith | Harford County Public Library

Harford County Public Library has appointed Leslie Greenly Smith as administrator – marketing and communications.

In her new position, Smith is responsible for the marketing, public relations and communications for Harford County Public Library.

Smith brings more than 25 years of marketing and brand communications expertise to her new role. She most recently served as strategic marketing specialist for Harford County Economic Development.

Prior to the Office of Economic Development, Smith served as director of brand marketing for Fire & Ice; director of marketing/public relations for Water Water Everywhere and corporate marketing director for White House | Black Market.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in clothing and textiles with a minor in business and marketing from the University of North Texas.

