Women’s Law Center pushes back on underage marriage ban

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 24, 2017

Legislation to prohibit marriage for anyone younger than 18 drew criticism from women's rights advocates at a hearing in the Maryland House Judiciary Committee on Thursday. House Bill 799, introduced by Del. Vanessa Atterbeary, D-Howard, would do away with current provisions that allow a 16- or 17-year-old to get married with parental permission or proof of ...

