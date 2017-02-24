Quantcast

Mayor Pugh advocates Baltimore Development Corp. restructuring

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer February 24, 2017

Mayor Catherine Pugh’s administration has recommended a significant restructuring of the Baltimore Development Corp. to focus the organization on its core mission in her administrations’s transition report released on Friday. The report calls for the quasi-public organization that spearheads the city’s economic development efforts to be broken into three divisions, which focus on small businesses, medium ...

