NABIL ASTERBADI v. WELLS FARGO EQUIPMENT FINANCE, INC.

Civil procedure -- Notices to renew judgment -- Timeliness Nabil J. Asterbadi has appealed from orders of the Circuit Courts for Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties that denied his motions to strike notices to renew a judgment filed by Wells Fargo Equipment Finance, Inc. He presents two issues, which we have reworded and reordered: 1. Did Wells Fargo ...