RANDALL MARTIN, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Criminal procedure -- Hearsay -- Excited-utterance exception After a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Randall Martin, Jr., appellant, was acquitted of two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and convicted of first-degree arson, malicious burning of personal property, malicious destruction of property having a value of more than $500.00, and seven counts of ...