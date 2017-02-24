Quantcast

RANDALL MARTIN, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff February 24, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Hearsay -- Excited-utterance exception After a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Randall Martin, Jr., appellant, was acquitted of two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and convicted of first-degree arson, malicious burning of personal property, malicious destruction of property having a value of more than $500.00, and seven counts of ...

