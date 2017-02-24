Traci L. Kodeck | HealthCare Access Md.

Quantcast

kodek-traci-healthcare-access-mdLeadership Maryland announced that Traci L. Kodeck, CEO at HealthCare Access Maryland, has been chosen to participate in the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders.

Kodeck is one of 52 individuals chosen for Leadership Maryland’s 25th class – the Class of 2017, who will complete the eight-month hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues.

