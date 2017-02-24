Quantcast

VERNON BIRDELL COIT v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff February 24, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Ineffective assistance of counsel -- Failure to object to prosecution's closing Vernon Coit, appellant, was convicted in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County of robbery with a dangerous or deadly weapon. In this post-conviction appeal, appellant presents one question for our review: “Did the trial counsel render ineffective assistance in failing to object to ...

