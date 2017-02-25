Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: Expansion in Carroll County; Zirkin called out by a judge

By: Daily Record Staff February 25, 2017

A cooling and refrigeration parts manufacturer will be adding a little more to the Carroll County coffers soon with news this week of expansion and more jobs while a state senator goes on the defensive after disparaging comments from a Baltimore city judge. Business writer Adam Bednar reported Tuesday that evaporative cooling and refrigeration products manufacturer ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo